Rxilient secures exclusive SEA commercialisation rights to Finjuve and Ciclopoli

PRESS RELEASE

Finjuve is the world’s first and only topical finasteride hair loss spray; Ciclopoli is a leading nail fungus treatment

Rxilient secures exclusive SEA commercialisation rights to Finjuve, the world’s first and only topical finasteride hair loss spray and Ciclopoli, a leading nail fungus treatment • Enables Rxilient to commercialise Ciclopoli across Southeast Asia and other markets, and Finjuve in key Southeast Asian markets. • Finjuve delivers efficacy comparable to oral finasteride with improved safety at 100 times lower systemic exposure, addressing hair loss that affects approximately half of men by age 50. • Ciclopoli treats nail fungal infection with patented water-soluble technology that penetrates the nail for easier application, delivering more than double the treatment success of amorolfine. • The partnership demonstrates Rxilient’s commercialisation capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable therapies for unmet medical dermatology needs. Singapore, 30 July 2026 – Rxilient Medical Pte. Ltd. (”Rxilient”), a Singapore-headquartered subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Limited (”China Medical System”, “CMS”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Polichem S.A., a subsidiary of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology, for two dermatology products, Finjuve (the “Spray”), a topical spray for male pattern hair loss, and Ciclopoli (the “Lacquer”), a lacquer for nail fungal infection. The agreements grant Rxilient exclusive commercialisation rights to Ciclopoli across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and to Finjuve in selected Southeast Asian markets.

Finjuve: the world’s first and only approved topical finasteride for male hair loss

Male pattern hair loss is one of the most common conditions affecting adult men, with prevalence rising with age and affecting approximately half of men by age 50 . The condition is progressive and driven by dihydrotestosterone (”DHT”), a hormone that shrinks hair follicles over time. Current over-the-counter (”OTC”) options have limited efficacy. Oral finasteride is effective; however, its safety profile is less favourable than that of topical finasteride. Finjuve is the world’s first and only approved topical finasteride treatment for pattern hair loss in adult men. By inhibiting the enzyme type II 5α-reductase in the scalp, it blocks the conversion of testosterone into DHT, thereby reducing local DHT levels to address the underlying cause of hair loss. This promotes hair growth and helps prevent further hair loss while significantly lowering systemic exposure due to localised delivery. In an international Phase III study, patients treated with the Spray achieved a mean increase of about 20 hairs per cm² versus baseline over 24 weeks, comparable to oral finasteride. The Spray shows 100-fold lower systemic exposure and less impact on serum DHT levels compared with oral finasteride, with side effects comparable to placebo . Finjuve has been approved and launched in China, several EU countries, the Middle East and LATAM.

Ciclopoli: meeting rising demand for nail fungus treatment in Southeast Asia

Nail fungal infection is prevalent globally, and Southeast Asia carries the highest regional prevalence at over 40% . The region’s warm and humid climate, widespread use of closed footwear, and rising rates of diabetes and obesity contribute to sustained demand for effective topical treatment. Existing treatment options remain limited in efficacy and adherence. Oral antifungals are effective, but many patients prefer to avoid systemic treatment due to safety concerns, while traditional topical lacquers require organic solvent removal or filing before reapplication.

Ciclopoli is a topical ciclopirox antifungal lacquer, indicated for mild-to-moderate nail fungal infection. Ciclopoli contains ciclopirox as active ingredient, which has no reported resistance issues, unlike several other antifungal agents. The Lacquer uses patented water-soluble technology that improves ciclopirox penetration into the nail and simplifies application without the need for organic solvent removal or filing.

In a Phase III clinical trial against amorolfine 5%, a topical lacquer alternative, Ciclopoli delivered more than double the treatment success rate (58.3% versus 26.7%) and nearly three times the complete cure rate (35.0% versus 11.7%) after 48 weeks of treatment. No fungus was detected in all patients treated with Ciclopoli, compared to 81.7% for amorolfine 5% .

Further Strengthening Its Southeast Asia Platform and Portfolio

Under these agreements, Rxilient has secured exclusive rights to commercialise Finjuve across five Southeast Asian markets, and Ciclopoli across 14 markets. The partnership advances Rxilient’s ongoing expansion in Southeast Asia and reinforces its dermatology franchise, adding two clinically differentiated products to its growing portfolio of specialty therapies. Southeast Asia remains an important growth market for Rxilient, where fragmented regulatory and healthcare systems create high entry barriers that play to Rxilient’s strengths in commercialisation.

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