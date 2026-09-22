Singaporean founded Carminer app brings pricing transparency to Singapore car sellers

Carminer gives Singapore car owners a free, explained valuation range and support to sell while keeping their car and control of the price

SINGAPORE — Carminer has launched an app to help Singapore car owners understand what their car could sell for, assess offers with more context, and plan their next purchase around their monthly budget. It gives owners a free, data-backed valuation range with the reasoning shown, while keeping decisions about price and whether to accept an offer in their hands. Founded and developed by Singaporean Donovan Cho, a technologist and used-car dealership founder, Carminer addresses the information gap between how dealers assess a vehicle and what owners see when they receive an offer. Its aim is to make that pricing context accessible to the person selling the car. “As a dealer, I look at comparable cars before deciding what to offer. The owner should be able to see that context too,” said Mr Cho. “I built Carminer because sellers deserve more than a number. They should be able to see how we got there.”

Understand the value behind an offer

For an owner considering a sale, a quoted price can be difficult to judge without something to compare it against. Carminer uses AI and market data to present an estimated valuation range alongside comparable market listings. The valuation is free and available before signup. Owners can explore the reasoning and confidence indicator before deciding whether to sell, giving them a starting point for setting expectations and evaluating offers. By showing the basis of an estimate, the app helps owners ask more informed questions about their car’s value and understand why an offer may differ from their expectations.

Plan the next car around a monthly budget

A decision to sell often comes with another question: what can the owner afford to drive next? Carminer connects the estimated value of the current car with comparisons across a wide range of replacement models. Pricing information, demand indicators, and approximate monthly repayment estimates help owners weigh their options against their budget. They can explore different models and consider the potential monthly commitment before deciding to make a change. Bringing these comparisons together gives owners a clearer view of the choices surrounding a sale, whether they are exploring a replacement or still deciding if a change makes sense.

Keep the car and control the decision

Owners set their asking price and approve every offer. The valuation provides a reference for their decision; it does not commit them to accepting a particular price. The car stays with its owner until handover, allowing continued use during the selling process. In-app sales-status updates give owners visibility into progress, helping them stay informed while retaining the final say on their sale.

A founder shaped by both sides of the transaction

Mr Cho developed Carminer as a one-person development team. His background includes work at Grab, serving as chief technology officer at an automotive marketplace, and engineering leadership at various companies. After spending time in a boys’ home, he built a career in software engineering. He bought his first car at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and later started a used-car dealership. Those experiences gave him the perspectives of a car owner, a dealer and a technology builder. “My route here wasn’t straightforward—from a boys’ home to software engineering, then into the car trade,” said Mr Cho. “Carminer brings those experiences together. If we give someone a price range, we should show them why. They should be able to question it and make up their own mind.” Carminer is available in the Apple App Store and Android Play Store in Singapore: https://carminer.sg/app Valuations, demand indicators and repayment figures are estimates. Market comparisons reflect advertised listings, not confirmed transaction prices; final sale prices and financing terms depend on the vehicle and transaction.

About Carminer

Carminer is a Singapore automotive business founded by Donovan Cho. It combines AI-assisted vehicle valuations, market insights, and next-car planning with tools and hands-on support that help owners sell their cars while keeping them until handover. Learn more at https://carminer.sg.

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