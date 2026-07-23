Synagie Unveils Geene 2.0 With 11 Other Founding Partners To Build Trusted AI Commerce

PRESS RELEASE

Synagie unveils Geene 2.0, a Trusted AI Commerce Intelligence Ecosystem built with 11 founding partners including BytePlus and SingData

# **Synagie Unveils Geene 2.0 - BytePlus, SingData and FLY Entertainment Among 12 Founding Partners Building Trusted AI Commerce ** ## *Co-developed by leaders across AI, data, media, commerce and blockchain, the Trusted AI Commerce Intelligence Ecosystem gives enterprises a practical way to scale AI with confidence.* **Synagie**, the flagship digital commerce and technology brand of Hong Kong-listed Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562), today unveiled Geene 2.0, a Trusted AI Commerce Intelligence Ecosystem (a SaaS platform) designed to help businesses move beyond isolated AI applications towards trusted, scalable business transformation. While many organisations have adopted AI for content generation, analytics and workflow automation, these capabilities often operate independently, making it difficult to translate intelligence into measurable business outcomes while maintaining governance and accountability. Geene 2.0 addresses this challenge by bringing together specialised capabilities across data, artificial intelligence, media, commerce and blockchain into a single software-as-a-service platform. Businesses can analyse markets, formulate strategies, generate content, automate operations and verify products through one connected ecosystem. The platform will be commercially available in early August 2026. The preview was witnessed by Guest-of-Honour **Mr Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)**, alongside more than 200 business leaders, ecosystem partners, customers and invited guests. **Built by Twelve Industry Leaders ** Geene 2.0 was co-developed by twelve founding partners, each contributing deep expertise across data, artificial intelligence, commerce, media and blockchain. Rather than relying on a single vendor to provide every capability, Geene 2.0 combines best-in-class technologies into one coordinated platform, enabling enterprises to deploy AI faster while reducing implementation complexity. At the heart of the platform is the ecosystem’s proprietary **ASSET** intelligence engine, which orchestrates every stage of AI-driven commerce through five interconnected intelligence layers: **ASSET Layer - Business Outcome** 🔍 Analyse - Transform market, customer and business data into actionable intelligence ♟️ Strategise - Recommend AI-driven commercial strategies and business decisions 💬 Storytelling - Generate multilingual marketing, commerce and customer content ⚙️ Execute - Automate commerce operations, customer engagement and sales workflows 🛡️ Trust - Verify products, AI actions and business claims through blockchain-backed traceability Together, these five intelligence layers transform AI from standalone tools into a coordinated business capability spanning insight, execution and trust. The founding partners are BytePlus, China Mobile International, DataCloud, DU-MAS, FLY Entertainment, International Brand Centre, Masverse, Mei Ah Entertainment, SingData, Synagie, Yiwise and Zeneva. **A Vision for the Next Generation of AI Commerce** **Ms Pei Gy Wong, Chief Digital Officer of Synagie Group Asia and Europe**, said: “The next generation of AI will not be won by the companies with the largest models. It will be led by those who can build the greatest trust. Businesses do not need more AI tools. They need AI they can trust to make better decisions, execute with confidence and deliver measurable business outcomes. Geene 2.0 reflects our belief that the future of enterprise AI lies in collaboration. By bringing together industry leaders across data, AI, commerce, media and blockchain, we are giving businesses a practical pathway to adopt AI with confidence and at scale.” **Demonstrating the Enterprise Intelligence Ecosystem in Action** Geene 2.0 has already moved beyond concept into commercial deployment through AGONG Durian, a premium Malaysian durian brand supplied and blockchain-tagged by founding partner DU-MAS. The implementation demonstrates how AI-powered market intelligence, content creation, commerce automation and blockchain verification can operate together in a real business environment to improve operational efficiency while strengthening consumer confidence. The same framework can be applied across industries including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer goods and luxury products where authenticity, compliance and trust have become increasingly important. **Accelerating Trusted AI Adoption in Singapore** Technology alone is not enough to accelerate AI adoption. Businesses also need access, practical implementation pathways and a workforce equipped with the right skills. Synagie’s Geene 2.0 is one example of a digital solution that can help companies address common business challenges such as improving operational efficiency, strengthening decision-making, streamlining workflows and enhancing customer engagement. Companies seeking such solutions may explore implementation through the NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) initiative. Through the CTC Grant, eligible companies can receive up to 70% funding support for projects that drive business transformation and workforce outcomes, including job redesign, skills development and productivity improvements. Workers could also benefit from wage increase, structured career pathways and/or skills allowance. Synagie is also collaborating with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union to strengthen AI readiness for its workers, including PMEs. **Mr Desmond Tan, Deputy Secretary-General of NTUC and Executive Secretary of Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union**, said: “As businesses accelerate AI adoption, trust will become increasingly important in how these technologies are deployed and scaled. Singapore’s competitiveness will depend not only on technological innovation, but also on our ability to bring workers along on the transformation journey through job redesign, skills development and better opportunities for career growth. Our partnership with Synagie, marked by the signing of a Collective Agreement, reflects a shared commitment by employers, unions and workers to prepare for the future of work. Through initiatives such as NTUC AI-Ready SG, we will continue supporting workers and businesses in harnessing AI responsibly and effectively, ensuring that workers remain at the heart of transformation and that the benefits of AI are shared by businesses and workers alike.” **Looking Ahead** As enterprise AI adoption accelerates across Asia, Synagie believes the next phase of innovation will be defined by trusted ecosystems rather than standalone AI applications. By combining intelligence, execution and accountability in one platform, Geene 2.0 provides businesses with a practical foundation to scale AI confidently while positioning Singapore as a leader in responsible enterprise AI innovation.

About Synagie

Synagie, a subsidiary of Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562), is a pioneering data-driven digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia and has been recognised as one of the region’s leading digital commerce solution providers. Since its inception in 2016, Synagie has empowered more than 600 brand partners, including renowned names such as Nike and Estée Lauder, through comprehensive integrated solutions designed to enhance the e-commerce experience. Its capabilities span e-commerce operations, digital marketing, data analytics and AI-driven commerce solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Synagie leverages AI-powered technologies to optimise retail experiences and business operations. It is also one of the few digital solutions providers in Southeast Asia to have achieved carbon neutrality. Through its parent company, Synagistics Limited, the Group is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited following a successful de-SPAC transaction. Synagie continues to expand its presence across multiple markets, including Southeast Asia, Greater China and Spain, while advancing digital transformation and sustainable commerce.

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