Synology Marks 25 Years by Unveiling Next-Gen Flagship Products

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen enterprise solutions, enhancing cyber resilience and high-performance storage for digital transformation

SINGAPORE, Nov 10, 2025 – Synology marked its 25th anniversary today by unveiling a new generation of enterprise solutions designed to strengthen cyber resilience and accelerate intelligent transformation. Building on a quarter-century of innovation, it introduced advanced data protection, AI-powered video surveillance and high-performance storage systems tailored for today’s digital enterprises.

“Digital transformation continues to be the main driver of data growth,” said Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Head of Southeast Asia at Synology. “This strong momentum is fueling greater demand for advanced solutions.”

According to Synology’s 2025 Digital Transformation Trend Survey, nearly 90% of businesses in Southeast Asia have already invested in digital transformation — not just as a plan, but as a strategic commitment. However, challenges remain as 85% of organizations are still in the early stages. While more than 55% have experienced cyberattacks, only one in five expressed confidence in their ability to recover.

As businesses accelerate digital transformation, the rise of AI has further amplified both opportunities and challenges. While businesses embrace the benefits of AI, this evolution also introduces growing challenges in data privacy, regulatory compliance and operational resilience.

In this new era, cyber resilience is emerging as the foundation of sustainable growth and operational continuity.

Singapore’s digital drive fuels demand

Singapore plays a critical role as the regional hub with multinational corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises alike investing heavily in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. From government initiatives to private sector investments, the nation’s strong focus on digitalization and emerging technologies highlights the growing demand for modern data infrastructure and the need for solutions that ensure cyber resilience.

“Over the past five years, Synology has continuously earned the trust of enterprises and organizations in Singapore, nearly doubling revenue growth,” said Jason Sin, Account Manager of Synology. “With our expanded portfolio, business customers in Singapore now have more tailored solutions to meet their diverse and specific needs.”

Earlier this year, Synology launched ActiveProtect, a purpose-built backup appliance for enterprises protecting diverse workloads across multiple sites. With various models ranging from 8TB to 140TB capacity, it meets the needs of diverse enterprise scenarios while delivering immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance support to provide a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

In addition, Synology has expanded its video surveillance ecosystem, offering a complete suite of cameras, storage and management software for both on-premises and cloud deployment.

The latest lineup introduces AI-powered video analytics that can detect people, vehicles and intrusions in real time, while C2 Surveillance, Synology’s cloud-based management platform, enables secure and flexible deployment across sites. All components integrate seamlessly with Synology Systems to enable centralized monitoring and efficient management across multiple sites.

Aside from data protection and video surveillance solutions, Synology has premiered PAS7700, its first all-NVMe enterprise storage that delivers ultra-performance with end-to-end NVMe architecture, achieving up to two million IOPS and 30 GB/s throughput with less than one millisecond latency. Its active-active architecture ensures continuous availability, while robust encryption and enterprise-grade performance make it ideal for mission-critical workloads.

Safeguarding the digital future

Looking ahead, Synology will bring AI-powered capabilities into Synology Office Suite, including OCR (Optical Character Recognition), semantic search, summarization, and real-time translation. These features will be powered by on-premises servers to ensure sensitive data remains private while giving organizations smarter and safer ways to collaborate.

“Cyber resilience is now the top priority for IT leaders worldwide, essential for business continuity and enterprise competitiveness,” said Thachawan. “Our portfolio demonstrates Synology’s commitment to delivering simple, scalable and secure solutions that empower businesses to safeguard their most critical assets and thrive in the digital future.”

About Synology

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

This press release was published as it was received from our partner, without any editing from The Business Times (BT) team.

