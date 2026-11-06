Synology sets out Singapore’s next step in turning AI ambition into business results

PRESS RELEASE

Synology survey: 71.3% of Singapore firms cite data security and privacy as their top AI concern, as it pushes secure, resilient data foundations

Singapore – November 6, 2026 – AI offers businesses new ways to serve customers and improve productivity. Sustaining those benefits requires information that teams can use confidently and systems they can depend on as adoption expands. At Synology Annual Press Event 2026, Synology highlighted the data priorities emerging among Singapore businesses and outlined how it aims to help organizations build a foundation for lasting value from AI. The opportunity is clear in Singapore, where over 90% of respondents to Synology’s survey consider AI-ready infrastructure important to workflow efficiency and productivity. Turning that confidence into results depends on the information businesses can put to work. As AI becomes part of more workflows, the quality and availability of company data, together with the ability to control its use, will shape how successfully organizations can expand adoption. “AI creates value when it helps people do their work better and enables the business to respond more effectively to its customers,” said Antoine Yang, Southeast Asia Head of Synology. “Our focus is to help organizations sustain those gains as adoption grows, with data they can trust and a dependable path to recovery when disruption occurs.”

Strong data foundation

Turning AI ambitions into reality requires a strong data foundation. However, building this foundation presents significant challenges for businesses. According to the survey, data security and privacy emerged as the most pressing concern among Singapore respondents, cited by 71.3%, followed by data quality and availability at 46.3% and high implementation costs at 41.7%. The findings underscore the need for a secure, accessible, and well-managed data foundation as businesses move from AI ambition to implementation. For business leaders, this means creating the conditions for AI to deliver value consistently across the organization. Teams need reliable information they can access and use within clear rules. Incorporating these requirements into investment planning can help businesses address obstacles to adoption and prepare to extend AI into core operations. These priorities are reflected in where businesses plan to invest. Approximately 58.7% of Singapore respondents prioritize hybrid infrastructure or on premises, compared with just 9.7% prioritizing public cloud. The findings point to a continued need for greater control over business-critical data as organizations prepare for AI. “As businesses expand their data infrastructure, they also need confidence that essential services can recover when disruption occurs,” said Emily Oh, Singapore Country Manager of Synology. While 76% of Singapore respondents express confidence in their ability to recover quickly from ransomware while keeping backup data protected, just 26.9% are very confident. This gap suggests that confidence in recovery remains far from assured. Alongside protecting data and ensuring recovery, businesses also need visibility into how information is used when employees bring AI into their work. In Singapore, nearly 30% of respondents have no visibility into how data submitted to third-party AI tools is handled. This highlights the need for stronger visibility and governance over how business data is shared with and handled by third-party AI tools.

Top AI priorities for businesses

Drawing on these findings, Synology is focusing on three priorities for businesses embracing AI: scalable data infrastructure, stronger cyber resilience, and productive AI adoption with greater control over business data. Synology’s 2026 data infrastructure launches include PAS7700, its first NVMe SSD storage solution designed for mission-critical workloads, alongside the new-generation FS and RS series, which deliver improved performance over their predecessors for general storage requirements, while Synology Tiering and data reduction on the new DSM 7.4 help organizations use storage more efficiently. To strengthen cyber resilience, Synology ActiveProtect appliances combine dedicated backup infrastructure with centralized management, immutable protection, and automated isolation to help preserve recovery copies when production systems are compromised. The updated operating system, ActiveProtect Manager 2.0, expands workload support to additional enterprise platforms, including Nutanix AHV and Proxmox VE, enabling businesses to protect more of their IT environments through a single platform. Synology is also expanding the ActiveProtect Series with DP5200, a new 1U appliance that gives businesses a compact option for protecting diverse workloads without recurring subscription fees. AI in the workplace rounds out Synology’s 2026 portfolio. Synology Office Suite provides an on-premises foundation for collaboration, with AI assistance for revising documents, creating presentation content, and finding spreadsheet formulas. Synology ChatPlus and Meet extend this collaboration experience to team messaging and online meetings. In physical security, Synology’s DVA7400 surveillance appliance, launched in 2026, applies AI to detection and search to help teams investigate incidents more efficiently. These capabilities allow businesses to apply AI to specific operational needs and assess its value within their own workflows. Looking ahead, Synology also previewed upcoming scale-out storage and hybrid surveillance solutions designed to help enterprises scale their infrastructure as data volumes and operational requirements grow. Together with this year’s launches, these developments reflect Synology’s commitment to providing the secure, resilient, and scalable data foundation businesses need to advance AI adoption with confidence. “When businesses can trust how their data is managed and protected, they are better positioned to turn AI initiatives into lasting business results,” said Oh.

About Synology

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, Synology is a technology company specializing in network-attached storage (NAS), data backup and recovery, video surveillance, and networking solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide. Over the past two decades, Synology has continuously expanded its ecosystem to help users manage, protect, and unlock the value of data more effectively in the era of cloud, AI, and big data.

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