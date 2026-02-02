Universal Launches UAE’s First Central Bank-Registered USD Stablecoin

Positions UAE among first major financial jurisdictions to implement a fully regulated framework for USD-denominated settlement for digital assets

- USDU becomes the first USD-backed stablecoin registered by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token under the Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”). - Positions the UAE among the first major financial jurisdictions globally to implement a fully regulated framework for USD-denominated settlement for digital assets. - Universal is the UAE’s first Registered Foreign Payment Token Issuer. - Regulated by the FSRA (ADGM) with a Financial Services Permission to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token. - USDU reserves are fully backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars, safeguarded by Emirates NBD and Mashreq, with Mbank as a strategic corporate banking partner. - Aquanow appointed as global distribution partner, expanding institutional access to USDU across multiple markets. - USDU - AECoin conversion will be available to support domestic settlement mechanisms. Abu Dhabi, UAE, 29 January, 2026: Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”), regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announced that it has become the first Foreign Payment Token Issuer registered by the Central Bank of the UAE (“CBUAE”), alongside the launch of USDU, the first USD-backed stablecoin to be registered as a Foreign Payment Token under the UAE’s Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”). This marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s development of regulated digital-asset infrastructure and positions USDU as the country’s first compliant USD-denominated settlement for digital assets. Under the PTSR, payments for digital assets and digital-asset derivatives in the UAE may only be conducted in fiat or a Registered Foreign Payment Token, making the availability of a registered token essential for compliant operations. With USDU currently the first and only token registered under this framework, it provides a clear, compliant settlement option for the UAE digital-asset market. This effectively establishes the UAE’s first clear USD stablecoin pathway for compliant settlement of digital assets, a structure many global markets are still in the process of defining. The announcement also highlights Universal’s strategic banking relationships with Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and Mbank, underscoring the institutional-grade backbone behind USDU, and signalling growing confidence from key regional banking players. Reserves backing USDU are held 1:1 in safeguarded onshore accounts at Emirates NBD and Mashreq, with Mbank supporting Universal as a strategic corporate banking partner. Reserves are independently attested each month by a global accounting firm. This level of transparency mirrors the emerging global standards seen in regulated regimes such as those in the EU, Japan, and select U.S. frameworks. Universal is also collaborating with AECoin, the first licensed AED stablecoin in the UAE, to enable future USDU–AECoin conversion for domestic settlement. Universal’s go-to-market strategy includes a partnership with Aquanow, a global infrastructure provider serving leading institutions across multiple markets. In the UAE, Aquanow is regulated under the Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (“VARA”). This collaboration positions USDU for compliant uptake in the UAE and rapid integration into the broader digital-asset ecosystem through Aquanow’s established network of regulated service providers. “USDU sets a new benchmark for regulated digital value,” said Juha Viitala, SEO of Universal. “Being the first Foreign Payment Token registered by the UAE Central Bank - and supported by leading UAE banks - gives institutions the clarity and confidence they have been waiting for. It lays the groundwork for a more transparent and efficient digital-asset market in the UAE and beyond.” Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services, Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to support Universal’s introduction of USDU to the UAE’s financial services ecosystem. We continue to support solutions that bolster the nation’s rapidly developing, well-regulated digital-asset infrastructure in line with our vision to be a digital leader in the region.” “We see growing institutional interest in regulated digital-value instruments, and Universal’s introduction of USDU is a timely step that supports this market’s maturation,” said Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Mashreq. “Universal’s work in building regulated digital-value infrastructure closely aligns with Mbank’s commitment to enabling secure, compliant, and future-ready financial innovation that supports the UAE’s evolving digital-payments ecosystem,” said Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO Mbank. “Our collaboration with Universal contributes to the development of approved mechanisms that support compliant, domestic digital-asset usage within the UAE’s regulated financial framework,” said Ramez Rafeek, General Manager AE Coin. “Universal’s introduction of USDU underscores the continued maturation of regulated digital settlement assets. Aquanow’s platform is built to support this evolution by providing institutions with secure, compliant market access, and we are pleased to support the distribution of USDU,” said Phil Sham, CEO, Aquanow. Beyond the UAE, USDU is built to connect with international digital asset markets, enabling institutions to move regulated digital value across global platforms where permitted by local regulation. Its supervised structure and institutional foundation allow USDU to serve as a trusted link between established financial systems and the emerging digital asset economy. Internationally, Universal is developing an expanded ecosystem around USDU, collaborating with banks, market operators, and technology partners to enable regulated digital settlement use cases. This includes ongoing work to support institutional trading venues and future interoperability mechanisms.

These developments collectively reinforce the UAE’s emergence as a leading jurisdiction for regulated digital finance, offering one of the world’s first operational models for compliant USD-backed digital settlement instruments.

About Universal

Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”) is established in ADGM and regulated by the FSRA (FSP No. 250089) to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients only. Universal is also a Registered Foreign Payment Token Issuer with the CBUAE under the PTSR and is the issuer of USDU, a fully USD-backed stablecoin and a Registered Foreign Payment Token by the CBUAE, which may be used for UAE Domestic payment of Digital Assets and Digital Assets Derivates. USDU may not be used for general payment purposes in the UAE (i.e. UAE domestic payments). Committed to pioneering secure, transparent, and fully regulated digital assets, Universal drives innovation within the UAE’s expanding virtual asset ecosystem through trusted institutional-grade solutions.

This communication is for information purposes and is intended for Professional Clients only. Under no circumstances shall this communication be deemed or construed as a direct or indirect offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or any offer to sell any product. www.universal.ae

