V Aesthetics Holdings Commits S$400,000 to Support Dogs in SOSD’s Care

PRESS RELEASE

Largest single-year corporate commitment received by SOSD will support welfare staffing, improved bedding, enhanced nutrition and shelter upgrades for close to 200 dogs in its care

Dr Ian Tan, Founder and Medical Director of V Aesthetics Holdings and May Ngu, President of SOSD with Mira, a dog under SOSD’s care.

V Aesthetics Holdings, the operator of one of Singapore’s largest aesthetics group, has committed S$400,000 over one year to local animal welfare charity SOSD through a dedicated V Aesthetics Holdings Animal Welfare Fund. The commitment is the largest single-year corporate contribution SOSD has received to date.

SOSD is a Singapore-based animal welfare organisation dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs. It currently cares for close to 200 dogs across its shelters and foster network, and relies on public support and partnerships to sustain its work.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on 28 July 2026, will run from September 2026 to August 2027 under V Aesthetics Holdings’ ongoing “Care Beyond Aesthetics” initiative. Funds will be ring-fenced for initiatives that directly improve the welfare and quality of life of dogs under SOSD’s care.

A Meaningful Commitment to Animal Care

The S$400,000 commitment is equivalent to approximately one quarter of SOSD’s FY2025 expenditure of S$1.54 million. The funding is expected to support:

Two contract welfare staff dedicated to daily walking, care and rehabilitation of shelter dogs;

Around 150 elevated beds to improve comfort and reduce prolonged contact with hard shelter flooring;

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Enhanced daily meals, including meat and cooked food;

Supplements for ageing dogs and those with chronic conditions; and

Shelter enhancements at The Animal Lodge and Jurong Island to create more comfortable living spaces.

By directing resources to these practical areas, the partnership aims to improve the dogs’ day-to-day comfort, enrichment and overall wellbeing while they await adoption.

A Personal Connection Behind “Care Beyond Aesthetics”

The contribution marks V Aesthetics Holdings’ first major initiative under “Care Beyond Aesthetics”, with further community programmes planned. Animal welfare was chosen as the inaugural cause because of Founder and Medical Director Dr Ian Tan’s personal connection to dogs.

“Animal welfare is personal to me. The first dog I ever adopted was a former breeding dog. Giving him a home showed me how much a second chance can change an animal’s life, and that experience has stayed with me ever since. SOSD gives that same second chance to dogs every day. I hope this fund allows their team to spend less time worrying about financial constraints and more time giving each dog the care, comfort and opportunity for a loving home that they deserve,” said Dr Ian Tan, Founder and Medical Director, V Aesthetics Holdings.

The initiative reflects V Aesthetics Holdings’ broader belief that businesses have a role not only in serving customers, but also in contributing meaningfully to the communities in which they operate.

“We are deeply grateful for V Aesthetics Holdings’ generosity and a commitment of this size changes how we can plan,” said May Ngu, President of SOSD. “A gift of this size goes a long way, but it doesn’t mean our need for public support goes away. Sustaining the shelter and caring for our dogs is an ongoing commitment, and we’ll continue to work hard to get funding for many years to come.”

Supporting Better Daily Care at the Shelter

Animal care in a shelter environment requires consistent attention, structured routines and sufficient manpower. The two additional welfare staff will support more regular walks, play sessions and enrichment activities, complementing the improved nutrition, bedding and shelter resources funded through the partnership.

These daily efforts are especially important for dogs awaiting adoption. By strengthening both the basics and the quality of everyday care, the dedicated funding will enable SOSD to provide a more comfortable, stable and enriching environment for the animals it supports.

About V Aesthetics Holdings

V Aesthetics Holdings is one of Singapore’s largest medical aesthetics group, operating 45 outlets in Singapore and 5 outlets in Malaysia offering medical aesthetics treatments, body slimming and hair restoration. The Group employs around 70 Singapore Medical Council-registered doctors and a team of approximately 250 consultants. Beyond its clinical work, V Aesthetics Holdings runs “Care Beyond Aesthetics”, its ongoing community initiative supporting causes beyond the beauty and aesthetics industry.

About SOSD

Founded in 2011, SOSD (formerly known as Save Our Street Dogs) is a volunteer-supported charity dedicated to the welfare of Singapore’s street dogs, rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs to give them a second chance at life. SOSD currently cares for close to 200 dogs, including those in foster care, and operates shelters at The Animal Lodge and Jurong Island. It is recognised by NParks’ Animal & Veterinary Service as one of Singapore’s official Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) Dogs Grant partners.

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