The $70,000 question: how to master your family’s new financial tailwind

The National Day Rally 2026 brought a real shift for Singaporean parents, moving away from one-off baby bonuses toward a predictable, 16-year stream of support totalling nearly S$70,000 per child. That is a meaningful sum. The question is not whether it helps. It is whether families actually use it strategically or let it quietly dissolve into everyday spending.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Ayush Goyal, Singapore country manager and managing director at SingSaver, about how to think clearly about this new financial structure and avoid the behavioural traps that come with it.

Why listen

Why treating this as one lump sum is the first mistake parents make Goyal breaks the S$70,000 into two distinct buckets, a spendable S$42,000 and an earmarked S$28,000, and explains why parents need separate columns for what lands in the bank versus what sits aside for future use.

Why lifestyle creep is the biggest psychological risk of predictable government support When regular credits start to feel like salary, savings behaviour changes quietly and dangerously. Goyal explains why giving the money a job before it even arrives is essential.

Why S$2,000 invested annually over 16 years could grow to S$50,000 Goyal walks through the maths of starting early and explains why the investment window shrinks fast depending on a child’s age.

Why greater predictability should shrink your precautionary buffer Goyal draws a clear distinction between the two and explains why families still need six months of true emergency savings regardless of guaranteed support.

The specific age milestones where parents should recalibrate their financial plan From birth to six, then seven, then thirteen, then the critical handover at sixteen to seventeen. Goyal gives a simple annual review framework that takes fifteen minutes.

Support becomes dangerous when it creates dependency rather than optionality. This episode helps make sure parents are thinking about it all from the right perspective. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Ayush Goyal, Singapore country manager and managing director, SingSaver

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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