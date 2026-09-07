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The $70,000 question: how to master your family’s new financial tailwind
Howie Lim

The $70,000 question: how to master your family’s new financial tailwind

Is Singapore's new S$70,000 child credit a smart windfall or a lifestyle trap?

Listen.13:12

Claressa Monteiro

Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 05:00 AM

The National Day Rally 2026 brought a real shift for Singaporean parents, moving away from one-off baby bonuses toward a predictable, 16-year stream of support totalling nearly S$70,000 per child. That is a meaningful sum. The question is not whether it helps. It is whether families actually use it strategically or let it quietly dissolve into everyday spending.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Ayush Goyal, Singapore country manager and managing director at SingSaver, about how to think clearly about this new financial structure and avoid the behavioural traps that come with it.

Why listen

  • Why treating this as one lump sum is the first mistake parents make Goyal breaks the S$70,000 into two distinct buckets, a spendable S$42,000 and an earmarked S$28,000, and explains why parents need separate columns for what lands in the bank versus what sits aside for future use.
  • Why lifestyle creep is the biggest psychological risk of predictable government support  When regular credits start to feel like salary, savings behaviour changes quietly and dangerously. Goyal explains why giving the money a job before it even arrives is essential.
  • Why S$2,000 invested annually over 16 years could grow to S$50,000  Goyal walks through the maths of starting early and explains why the investment window shrinks fast depending on a child’s age.
  • Why greater predictability should shrink your precautionary buffer Goyal draws a clear distinction between the two and explains why families still need six months of true emergency savings regardless of guaranteed support.
  • The specific age milestones where parents should recalibrate their financial plan  From birth to six, then seven, then thirteen, then the critical handover at sixteen to seventeen. Goyal gives a simple annual review framework that takes fifteen minutes.

Support becomes dangerous when it creates dependency rather than optionality. This episode helps make sure parents are thinking about it all from the right perspective. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Ayush Goyal, Singapore country manager and managing director, SingSaver

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

Money Hacks
Money Hacks

Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.

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