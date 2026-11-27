Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia after the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president and chief executive on Nov 23. His return though has not made AI shares any calmer. Fresh tariff proposals out of Washington and central banks leaning towards more rate hikes are adding to the unease.

In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Yap Fook Hien, senior investment strategist on the equity strategy team at Standard Chartered Bank. They ask whether the AI sell-off is a healthy breather or the start of something bigger.

Why listen

Breather or break Yap says the sell-off has gone too far. He explains how his team’s view of AI spending compares with what the market seems to be pricing in, and why that gap matters.

Three things that could calm investors Yap names them, and says what to watch for in the weeks ahead.

The Fed and the tariffs Yap explains why he does not expect a rescue from the Fed, and why he thinks the tariff headlines may matter less than they first appear.

Beyond AI, across Asia Leadership in the market is broadening. Yap tell you which sectors he likes outside tech, and where he stands on Taiwan, India, Korea, China and Asean.

Yap also gives his outlook for equity returns in 2027, and the risks he would keep an eye on. It is a measured read for investors wondering whether to buy the dip or step aside. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Yap Fook Hien, senior investment strategist on the equity strategy team, Standard Chartered Bank

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Market Focus Weekly podcasts every Friday:

Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus

Amazon: bt.sg/mfam

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap

Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp

YouTube Music: bt.sg/mfyt

Website: bt.sg/mktfocus

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Correspondents: bt.sg/btcobt

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson