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AI spending, oil and rate hikes: What is really steering markets
Howie Lim

AI spending, oil and rate hikes: What is really steering markets

Alphabet gets punished for AI spending. Microsoft gets rewarded. Oil's at $115 and central banks are cornered. Paul Chew from Phillip Securities unpacks the $400 billion AI reality check and the one i...

Listen.12:18

Claressa Monteiro

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 05:46 PM

This week’s big tech earnings sent mixed signals on AI spending, with Alphabet falling while Microsoft was rewarded. Oil near US$115 is keeping inflation worries alive and central banks on edge. With Asian tech swinging sharply and private AI valuations heading for public markets, investors are asking what actually sets the direction.

In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast by The Business Times. Howie Lim speaks with Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research, about how to separate real signals from noise.

Why listen

  • Alphabet’s wobble is not just about spending  Chew says the weakness came from search advertising, not capital expenditure. He explains why free cash flow will look weak while data centres are being built, and why Amazon’s rare guidance reassures him.
  • Memory prices over memory shares  Record memory prices and booked demand matter more in his view, than fears that earnings have peaked.
  • A December rate hike  Chew calls another Federal Reserve hike almost inevitable, but doubts that higher rates cure an oil shock rooted in supply. He explains why smaller central banks face a harder trade-off between defending currencies and protecting growth.
  • Oil and the Strait of Hormuz  Chew outlines what markets have priced in, and the scenario he says they have not: ground troops.
  • The one indicator to watch  Chew’s pick is the revenue momentum of frontier AI model makers. He explains why a planned listing of Anthropic would give investors rare transparency into AI demand.

Chew’s advice is to take a view on how early AI adoption is, rather than trade the headlines. Listen now.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

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Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

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A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

Market Focus
Market Focus

Market Focus Weekly distils the week’s key market moves and economic drivers across Singapore and the region. Hosted by Emily Liu, it delivers expert analysis and forward-looking insights every Friday. It is perfect for investors who want an audio briefing on the week’s investment landscape and what could move markets next.

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