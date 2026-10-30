AI spending, oil and rate hikes: What is really steering markets
Alphabet gets punished for AI spending. Microsoft gets rewarded. Oil's at $115 and central banks are cornered. Paul Chew from Phillip Securities unpacks the $400 billion AI reality check and the one i...
This week’s big tech earnings sent mixed signals on AI spending, with Alphabet falling while Microsoft was rewarded. Oil near US$115 is keeping inflation worries alive and central banks on edge. With Asian tech swinging sharply and private AI valuations heading for public markets, investors are asking what actually sets the direction.
In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast by The Business Times. Howie Lim speaks with Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research, about how to separate real signals from noise.
Why listen
- Alphabet’s wobble is not just about spending Chew says the weakness came from search advertising, not capital expenditure. He explains why free cash flow will look weak while data centres are being built, and why Amazon’s rare guidance reassures him.
- Memory prices over memory shares Record memory prices and booked demand matter more in his view, than fears that earnings have peaked.
- A December rate hike Chew calls another Federal Reserve hike almost inevitable, but doubts that higher rates cure an oil shock rooted in supply. He explains why smaller central banks face a harder trade-off between defending currencies and protecting growth.
- Oil and the Strait of Hormuz Chew outlines what markets have priced in, and the scenario he says they have not: ground troops.
- The one indicator to watch Chew’s pick is the revenue momentum of frontier AI model makers. He explains why a planned listing of Anthropic would give investors rare transparency into AI demand.
Chew’s advice is to take a view on how early AI adoption is, rather than trade the headlines. Listen now.
---
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Geoff Howie, market strategist, SGX
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim & Rachna Raghu
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Market Focus Weekly podcasts every Friday:
Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus
Amazon: bt.sg/mfam
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap
Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp
YouTube Music: bt.sg/mfyt
Website: bt.sg/mktfocus
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Correspondents: bt.sg/btcobt
BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
ABOUT THE PODCAST
Market Focus Weekly distils the week’s key market moves and economic drivers across Singapore and the region. Hosted by Emily Liu, it delivers expert analysis and forward-looking insights every Friday. It is perfect for investors who want an audio briefing on the week’s investment landscape and what could move markets next.
TRENDING NOW
If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
China’s market is tougher than ever. Where can Singapore firms still find room to grow?
Vietnam’s race for growth tests pace of energy transition: experts
Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status