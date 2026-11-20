Anthropic IPO and Nvidia: How to check your portfolio’s AI exposure
Anthropic's massive IPO, Nvidia's leadership turmoil, and a hawkish Fed leave investors weighing AI's true potential. Howie Lim and Francis Tan discuss AI valuations, lagging Asian chipmakers, and US–...
It was a week of big numbers and bigger questions for the AI trade. Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut. Nvidia doubled its sales to US$115.8 billion in its first results since Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive. With another US rate hike back in the conversation, investors are asking how much of this they can price with confidence.
In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast by The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Francis Tan, chief strategist for Asia at Indosuez Wealth Management, about what the week means for ordinary portfolios.
Why listen
- Fresh money or the same money Does a record listing draw new cash into markets, or just shuffle what funds already own? Tan has a view on which effect wins out.
- The dot-com ghost The comparison is everywhere. Tan explains where he thinks it holds, and where it falls apart.
- A company without its visionary Nvidia’s numbers are strong and its founder is gone. Tan weighs how to value that, and what he would ask investors to demand in return.
- Why Asia sat out the party Asia’s chip and hardware makers had little to cheer. Tan points to several reasons, and what a rate hike could mean next.
- The portfolio health check His advice to everyday investors comes with an analogy most of us will recognise.
A useful listen before the year-end rebalance. Listen now.
Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.
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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Francis Tan, chief strategist, Asia, Indosuez Wealth Management
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
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ABOUT THE PODCAST
Market Focus Weekly distils the week's key market moves and economic drivers across Singapore and the region. Hosted by Howie Lim, it delivers expert analysis and forward-looking insights every Friday. It is perfect for investors who want an audio briefing on the week's investment landscape and what could move markets next.