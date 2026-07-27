Artificial sycophant or financial genius? When to trust AI
Can AI manage your life savings better than a human? Howie Lim explores if algorithms are our financial salvation.
The best feature of an investing app might not be how fast it lets you buy. It might be how effectively it stops you from doing something you will regret five minutes later. That is the philosophy behind 8FIGURES, an AI platform built to function as a committee of five: portfolio manager, tax advisor, financial planner, equity research analyst and risk officer, all in your pocket.
In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Andrew Izyumov, founder of 8FIGURES, about whether AI can genuinely be trusted with your financial decisions, what it does better than a human advisor and where the limits still very much apply.
Why listen
- Why the incentive trap in financial advice is a bigger problem than most people realise Brokers make money when you trade more. Human advisors often earn a percentage of assets under management. Izyumov explains how 8FIGURES’ flat monthly fee of US$20 changes that dynamic entirely.
- Why the best investors are fast at analysis but slow at decision-making Izyumov makes a clear distinction between trading and investing, and explains why intentional friction, the deliberate pause before you act, is a feature rather than a flaw.
- Why AI agents can disagree with each other and why that is actually the point The multi-agent system at the heart of 8FIGURES has different AI roles checking each other’s reasoning. Izyumov explains what that looks like in practice and why you can watch the process unfold.
- Emotional decision-making is the single most common money mistake AI is built to catch Izyumov has more than 20 years of investing experience including time at Goldman Sachs. He still makes emotional decisions sometimes. That is precisely the problem AI is designed to solve.
Whether you trust AI with your money or not, this conversation will make you think differently about who is really giving you financial advice. Listen now.
Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.
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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Andrew Izyumov, founder of 8FIGURES
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
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ABOUT THE PODCAST
Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.
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