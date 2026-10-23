Asean youth employment: Rebuilding the bargain with young workers

Has the employment bargain between companies and younger people fundamentally changed? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

For decades, Asean’s pitch to investors rested on a young workforce and a growing consumer class. That pitch assumes young people can land good jobs, move up and become confident spenders. Education and hard work no longer guarantee that, and AI is adding fresh uncertainty for those entering the workforce.

In this episode of Simon Tay’s Political Café, a podcast from The Business Times, Simon Tay speaks with Ian Wong, a member of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs’ governing council. Wong is a former UOB managing director and group head of international, who oversaw operations across 18 countries and more than 22,000 employees. A self-described human capital investor, he launches his book, “Purpose is Now The New Boss”, this November.

Why listen

A bargain that needs rewriting Wong says what worked for his generation may not work for the next. He argues that both companies and young workers must understand each other’s shifting realities.

Who shaped the impatient generation When older colleagues dismiss the young as impatient, Wong asks who nurtured them. He makes the case for workplaces where people can speak up without fear.

AI and the missing first rung Entry-level tasks are the first to be automated, and those are where many careers begin. Wong explains how younger colleagues can be put to work on new ideas instead.

Five days down to five minutes Wong recounts how a management associate, given a safe space to speak, led a task force that cut a process from five days to under five minutes.

Building your own equity Wong urges young workers to focus on what they can control and build their value in the marketplace. He also explains why replacing talent costs companies far more than they expect.

This is a measured and optimistic conversation about what companies and young people owe each other. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Simon Tay, Chairman, Singapore Institute of International Affairs

With Ian Wong, former managing director and group head of international, UOB

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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