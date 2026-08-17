Behind the institutional veil: what your bank doesn’t want you to know about asset allocation

Institutional investors design portfolios for decades, not quarters. Retail wealth management products, by contrast, often start with a finished product and work backwards, sorting investors into three neat buckets after a handful of risk tolerance questions. That mismatch between how the big money actually invests and what gets sold to everyday investors is the subject of this episode.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with David Ng, founder of Arki Finance and a former institutional investment professional, about the structural gap between institutional and retail investing, and what it actually takes to close it.

Why listen

Product-first versus client-first Ng explains why institutional asset management always starts with the client’s objectives and constraints, while retail wealth management too often starts with a pre-built product looking for a buyer.

Real diversification versus spray and pray Owning more funds is not the same as reducing risk. Ng breaks down why buying multiple products exposed to the same underlying companies creates the illusion of diversification without the substance.

Why institutions build guardrails that retail investors never get Confidence, fear and greed affect everyone, including professionals. Ng explains how investment mandates and risk limits protect institutional portfolios from human bias in ways individual investors rarely replicate.

Why chasing a benchmark is the wrong goal entirely A retail investor funding a child’s education in 24 months does not need to beat the S&P 500. Ng makes the case for optimising toward specific life milestones instead of maximising returns like a hedge fund.

The wall between institutional and retail investing is not as impenetrable as it seems. This episode shows you how to think on the other side of it. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With David Ng, founder of Arki Finance

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

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