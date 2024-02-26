BT Future of Finance: UOB building community through art (Ep 8)

UOB is a leading patron of art in Asia, championing Southeast Asian art and artists across the region over the past four decades. What is the connection between art and banking? How has this shared history shaped UOB’s business today?
Lee Kim Siang sits down with Christine Ip, head of group strategic communications and brand, UOB, to find out.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.
Highlights:
02:11 History of UOB’s Painting of the Year Competition
03:45 Art’s role in UOB Heartbeat, the bank’s CSR programme
05:29 The impact of UOB’s Painting of the Year competition
06:54 Collaboration with customers and artists
08:01 Strengthening relationships with customers through art
More about:
Championing Southeast Asian Art
Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Christine Ip, head of group strategic communications and brand, UOB
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
