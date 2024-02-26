BT Future of Finance: UOB building community through art (Ep 8)

UOB is a leading patron of art in Asia, championing Southeast Asian art and artists across the region over the past four decades. What is the connection between art and banking? How has this shared history shaped UOB’s business today?

Lee Kim Siang sits down with Christine Ip, head of group strategic communications and brand, UOB, to find out.

Highlights:

02:11 History of UOB’s Painting of the Year Competition

03:45 Art’s role in UOB Heartbeat, the bank’s CSR programme

05:29 The impact of UOB’s Painting of the Year competition

06:54 Collaboration with customers and artists

08:01 Strengthening relationships with customers through art

Championing Southeast Asian Art

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

