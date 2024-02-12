BT Mark to Market: Is this the end for Cordlife? (Ep 40)

Cordlife Group is in big trouble. Last November, the Ministry of Health suspended the company’s operations after it found significant issues with its cord blood storage system. How did things get so bad? Can the company really come back from this crisis? Ben Paul sits down with reporter Megan Cheah to break it all down.
Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:55 Board failed investors and customers
06:05 More problems may come to light
08:41 Stock may have bottomed for now
14:52 Time to weigh options to unlock value
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
With Megan Cheah, journalist, The Business Times
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Ben Paul & Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
