BT Mark to Market: Is this the end for Cordlife? (Ep 40)

Cordlife Group is in big trouble. Last November, the Ministry of Health suspended the company’s operations after it found significant issues with its cord blood storage system. How did things get so bad? Can the company really come back from this crisis? Ben Paul sits down with reporter Megan Cheah to break it all down.

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:55 Board failed investors and customers

06:05 More problems may come to light

08:41 Stock may have bottomed for now

SEE ALSO Wee Cho Yaw was all the governance UOB needed

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

14:52 Time to weigh options to unlock value

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

With Megan Cheah, journalist, The Business Times

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Ben Paul & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Mark To Market:

Channel: bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/4D2E

Website: bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT: bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT: bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: bt.sg/brpod

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson