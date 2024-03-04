BT Money Hacks: How to stop fighting about money (Ep 164)

You know how it goes: It’s been a long, stressful week. On a whim, you decide to treat yourself to a massage. Your partner gets salty. A fight ensues. How do you avoid this? Lee Kim Siang hears from one couple who’s figured it out.
Synopsis: Every first, third and fifth Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:22 Planning for big ticket purchases
04:09 Balance financial, emotional and physical responsibilities
07:24 Financial support for your in-laws
08:58 Budgeting as a couple
13:37 Treat your partner like a boss
Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Angela Teng, editorial director of The Simple Sum; and her husband Isaac Tan
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first, third and fifth Monday of the month:
Channel: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: bt.sg/oeGP
Website: bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts at: bt.sg/brpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson