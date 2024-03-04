BT Money Hacks: How to stop fighting about money (Ep 164)

You know how it goes: It’s been a long, stressful week. On a whim, you decide to treat yourself to a massage. Your partner gets salty. A fight ensues. How do you avoid this? Lee Kim Siang hears from one couple who’s figured it out.

Synopsis: Every first, third and fifth Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation:

01:22 Planning for big ticket purchases

04:09 Balance financial, emotional and physical responsibilities

07:24 Financial support for your in-laws

08:58 Budgeting as a couple

13:37 Treat your partner like a boss

Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Angela Teng, editorial director of The Simple Sum; and her husband Isaac Tan

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

