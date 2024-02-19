BT Money Hacks: I’ve been laid off. What now? (Ep 163)

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 5:01 am
Don’t panic as you pack up your things. There’s more you can do.
PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Money Hacks

Layoffs seem to be happening left and right. What rights do Singaporean employees have in the face of retrenchment? How can you dispute your severance package? Lee Kim Siang finds out.

Synopsis: Every first, third and fifth Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation:

02:13 Singapore’s employment law provides limited protections for retrenchment

07:51 How Lazada fumbled their latest round of layoffs

12:01 How to negotiate your exit package

SEE ALSO

15:45 How to dispute your retrenchment

Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Amarjit Kaur, commercial disputes and employment lawyer, Withers Khattar Wong; and Wong Siqi, content creator

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

