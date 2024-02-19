BT Money Hacks: I’ve been laid off. What now? (Ep 163)

Layoffs seem to be happening left and right. What rights do Singaporean employees have in the face of retrenchment? How can you dispute your severance package? Lee Kim Siang finds out.
Highlights of the conversation:
02:13 Singapore’s employment law provides limited protections for retrenchment
07:51 How Lazada fumbled their latest round of layoffs
12:01 How to negotiate your exit package
15:45 How to dispute your retrenchment
Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Amarjit Kaur, commercial disputes and employment lawyer, Withers Khattar Wong; and Wong Siqi, content creator
