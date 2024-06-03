BT Money Hacks: Untapped potential in Islamic investing (Ep 171)
What makes Islamic investing different from conventional investing and can people not of the faith get in on the action? Also, what is the outlook for Islamic investing and the trends to keep an eye on?
Synopsis: Every first, third and fifth Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
02:03 Difference in Islamic investing
04:28 Competitive returns for everyone
06:19 Why Sukuks are the most popular investment product
07:40 Singapore as an Islamic finance hub
10:02 Trends investors should look out for
---
---
Hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Syed Muhammad Alsagoff, associate director, Shariah Services, CGS International Securities Singapore and Muhammad Ridhwaan Radzi, managing director, IFSG and RizqX.
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Howie Lim
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
