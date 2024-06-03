BT Money Hacks: Untapped potential in Islamic investing (Ep 171)

What makes Islamic investing different from conventional investing and can people not of the faith get in on the action? Also, what is the outlook for Islamic investing and the trends to keep an eye on?

Highlights of the conversation:

02:03 Difference in Islamic investing

04:28 Competitive returns for everyone

06:19 Why Sukuks are the most popular investment product

07:40 Singapore as an Islamic finance hub

10:02 Trends investors should look out for

Hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Syed Muhammad Alsagoff, associate director, Shariah Services, CGS International Securities Singapore and Muhammad Ridhwaan Radzi, managing director, IFSG and RizqX.

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

