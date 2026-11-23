The year-end holidays are close, and so are the flights, the gifts and the long dinners. For many young working adults, rent, loans, insurance and a pile of subscriptions have already claimed a good part of their pay before the first treat. Budgeting is one of the oldest ideas in personal finance. It just has not felt this hard in a while.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Nicole Teo speaks with Brian See Toh, senior financial services manager at PhillipCapital. They look at how to build a budget that is realistic enough to follow, and flexible enough to survive a real life.

Why listen

Does the famous rule still fit? The 50-30-20 rule is everywhere. See Toh weighs how it holds up against CPF, housing and transport costs, and what he suggests when the “needs” column refuses to shrink.

How much saving is enough Teo asks for a benchmark. See Toh offers his, and describes two lists worth writing down, one of them about what you want to avoid.

Before you invest Three checks to pass first, and what to do if you cannot tick all of them yet.

The costs people forget There is one mistake See Toh sees often among young adults, and it may already be sitting in your holiday plans. He has a simple fix.

Less spreadsheet, more autopilot See Toh does not think budgeting should mean opening an Excel sheet every week. He explains how to put the dull parts on automatic.

A practical listen for anyone who wants a plan in place before the festive spending starts. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Nicole Teo (nicolet@sph.com.sg)

With Brian See Toh, senior financial services manager, PhillipCapital

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Nicole Teo, Rachna Raghu & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

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