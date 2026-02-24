Is buying Reits and shares in property developers better than investing directly in physical property?
- How should a long-term investor think about physical property versus shares of property developers versus Reits? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Singaporeans have always had a soft spot for property. It is tangible, familiar and for many, the single biggest store of wealth they will ever own. But with prices sitting near historic highs and the global backdrop feeling anything but calm, are these old assumptions starting to wobble? Is buying physical property still the safest play, or has the risk–reward equation quietly shifted?
In this episode of PropertyBT, host Leslie Yee tackles this head-on with Gabriel Yap, executive chairman of GCP Global. The conversation begins where many investors now find themselves: caught between the comfort of bricks and mortar and a growing sense that the easy gains may already be behind us. With interest rates easing, supply set to rise and policies like ABSD reshaping behaviour, the property story in 2026 might look more nuanced.
Why listen
- Home versus investment, finally disentangled The episode draws a clear line between buying a place to live and buying property for returns, and why mixing the two can be costly.
- Physical property under the microscope Prices have surged, rents are still firm, but supply is coming. What does that really mean for investors today?
- Listed property’s awkward middle age Developer stocks continue to trade at deep discounts. Is that an opportunity, or a warning the market is sending loud and clear?
- Reits stirring after a long lull Falling rates have changed the mood. Which Reits tend to move first when sentiment turns, and which may never recover?
- The long view on wealth building From passive income to capital growth, the discussion challenges some deeply held Singaporean instincts about where returns may come from next.
The episode does not hand out easy answers or tidy forecasts. Instead, it asks listeners to rethink where property fits in a modern portfolio, and whether owning more bricks is still the smartest way to build long-term wealth. Listen now.
For more episodes from BT Correspondents, go to bt.sg/podcasts
---
---
---
