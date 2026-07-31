Chips up, Meta down and a Fed on hold: making sense of a week that went in every direction

Wall Street ended higher overnight on the back of a strong chip stock rally after Microsoft’s upbeat earnings reinforced confidence in the AI story. But it was not all good news. Meta tumbled after reporting a major decline in free cash flow, putting a spotlight on the growing cost of AI investment. In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi jumped more than 14 per cent at the open, even as the benchmark’s record volatility this week took a heavy toll on leveraged retail investors. And Japanese authorities stepped in to support the yen after the Fed held rates. It has been that kind of week.

In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, a podcast from The Business Times, we speak with Martin Hennecke, head of Asia and Middle East Investment Advisory at St. James’s Place, to make sense of a market sending genuinely mixed signals and work out how investors should be positioned heading into next week.

Why listen

Why the AI investment boom is not a bubble but is not without risk either Hennecke makes a careful distinction between short-term speculation and the underlying earnings story, and explains why the valuation picture is more nuanced than the headlines suggest.

Why Meta’s free cash flow decline matters more than the revenue beat The cost of building AI infrastructure is now showing up in ways that investors cannot ignore. Hennecke explains what to watch for across the rest of Big Tech earnings season.

Why the Kospi’s 14 per cent surge is not a clean recovery signal Record volatility and leveraged retail investor losses tell a more complicated story beneath the headline number.

Why the yen intervention and the Fed’s hold are pulling in opposite directions Hennecke explains what that tension means for Asian portfolios with currency exposure.

It was a week of contradictions. The conversation leans into a reality check and provides clarity. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Hosted by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

Written by: Nicole Teo

With Martin Hennecke, head of Asia and Middle East Investment Advisory, St. James’s Place

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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