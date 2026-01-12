Don’t confuse a great company with a great investment

As markets raced into the end of 2025, optimism came with a familiar side effect: questionable thinking. When prices rise fast and headlines get louder, even seasoned investors can forget a basic rule. A strong business does not automatically make a good investment. In this episode of Money Hacks by The Business Times, host Howie Lim, back from vacation, tackles that uncomfortable truth head on, asking how retail investors can avoid the behavioural traps that quietly erode returns during bull markets.

She is joined by Jose Mayora, author and founder of the Divita Value-Growth Fund, who cuts through the hype with a framework that is refreshingly unflashy. Instead of fancy ratios and viral stock tips, Mayora argues for watching what actually compounds over time: cash flows, reinvestment discipline and the expectations already baked into a share price.

The conversation ranges from why dollar-cost averaging often beats stock picking for most savers, to how social media turns household-name companies into dangerous buys. Even celebrated names like Tesla and Palantir come under scrutiny, not because they are bad businesses, but because their prices demand near-miracles to justify long-term returns.

Why listen

Great company, bad buy Why quality alone tells you nothing about future returns.

Cash flow over hype The simple signal most investors overlook.

The underrated strategy Why boring, consistent investing often wins.

Social media traps How online noise warps valuation judgement.

This episode is a timely reset for anyone feeling tempted by hot stocks or viral conviction trades. Howie Lim strips investing back to first principles and reminds listeners that patience, discipline and price still matter. Listen now.

Money Hacks is the flagship personal finance podcast from The Business Times, hosted by Howie Lim.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Jose Mayora, author and founder of the Divita Value-Growth Fund

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

