Gold’s plunge, a new Fed chair and Asia in flux

The selloff that began on Wall Street has rippled across global markets for a third straight day. Precious metals have whipsawed. Crypto has lurched. Even gold that perennial safe haven plunged nearly 10 per cent in a single session before stabilising around US$4,700 an ounce.

So what just happened?

On this week’s Market Focus Weekly, a podcast from The Business Times, host Howie Lim sits down with Raisah Rasid, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, to unpack a week that feels like a regime shift. A rebounding US dollar. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair. Japan heading into elections with fiscal questions hanging in the air. And Indonesia’s stock market grappling with regulatory scrutiny after MSCI’s warnings.

Why listen

Gold’s sharp correction: is it panic or opportunity? What really triggered the selloff, and whether “buying the dip” makes sense when you’re trading one risk for another.

Kevin Warsh and the Fed’s next chapter Is the hawk turning dovish and how much power does a Fed chair truly wield?

Japan and Indonesia under the microscope From fiscal uncertainty in Tokyo to market structure reforms in Jakarta, what investors should watch next.

Rasid makes clear this isn’t just about headline volatility. It’s about separating speculation from fundamentals whether in gold, AI-linked software stocks or emerging markets. The AI theme, she argues, remains structurally intact. The question is where to position innovators, enablers or adopters; without crowding into a single trade.

If markets feel jumpy, this week’s episode is a steadying lens. Because beneath the noise are policy shifts, structural transitions and political inflection points that could matter far more than a single red day on the screen.

Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts . Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Raisah Rasid, global market strategist, JP Morgan Asset Management

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

