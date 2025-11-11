Hedging the cost of long-term care

How do you plan your finances to cater for the strain of long-term care? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Long-term care feels like a problem for “later” until it isn’t. An accident, a chronic illness, or simply living long enough can turn it into a family’s single biggest financial burden. And most Singaporeans underestimate what it really costs by thousands each month.

In the latest WealthBT, a podcast by BT Correspondents, host Genevieve Cua dives into what long-term care really means, how much it can drain, and how to prepare for it. Joining her is Helen Shen, group head of products at Singlife, who shares insights from the insurer’s multi-year Long-Term Care White Paper.

Why listen

The $3,000 reality check: Caregivers report monthly costs three times higher than what most Singaporeans expect and rising 4 per cent every year.

Not just for the elderly: Claims data shows even 30-somethings can need long-term care after accidents or chronic conditions.

Plan for the caregiver, not just the patient: From therapy to transport, the hidden costs of caregiving can quietly drain family finances.

Bridge the protection gap: Understand how CareShield Life and private supplements can work together to fund care without sinking your savings.

Long-term care insurance isn’t glamorous, but it’s the kind of planning that protects both you and those who’ll one day care for you. If you’ve ever thought “it won’t happen to me,” this episode might just change your mind. Listen now.

WealthBT is a podcast of BT Correspondents.

---

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Helen Shen, group head of products, Singlife

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua, Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

