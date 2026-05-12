High-net-worth insurance as a multi-generational wealth planning tool

Around six trillion US dollars in wealth is being passed down across Asia-Pacific over the next few years. As families navigate that transfer, more of them are reaching for insurance not just as protection but as a planning tool. Indexed universal life policies in particular are showing up in conversations that used to be exclusively about trusts and investment portfolios. But how many people buying them actually understand what they are getting into?

In this episode of WealthBT, a BT Correspondents podcast, Genevieve Cua speaks with Carlton Crabbe, CEO of Capital for Life, a UK-headquartered firm specialising in life insurance for high-net-worth clients. This is a rare conversation that gets genuinely specific about how these products work, where they fit and what the risks look like when things go wrong.

Why listen

An indexed universal life policy and how it differs from other insurance structures The jargon can be impenetrable. Crabbe breaks it down clearly, including what it means to participate in index upside without actually being invested in the index.

What is guaranteed and what is not Insurers show both columns in their illustrations. Crabbe explains what to look for in each and why the guaranteed column deserves more attention than it usually gets.

Under what circumstances a policy can lapse This is the question most people forget to ask before they commit.

Whether premium financing still makes sense in a higher rate environment It was very attractive a decade ago. Crabbe is candid about when it still works and when the numbers no longer add up.

A big financial commitment deserves a clear-eyed conversation. This episode gives you one. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

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Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Carlton Crabbe, CEO, Capital for Life

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Genevieve Cua, Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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