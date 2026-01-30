Intervention, Inflation and the STI

The US dollar weakened as much as 1.8 per cent against major currencies this week. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

The Fed may have held rates steady this week, but markets hardly stood still. The US dollar slid sharply, talk of possible yen intervention stirred currency desks, and gold vaulted to US$5,600 an ounce. Closer to home, Indonesia’s market was rattled by index concerns, while the Straits Times Index kept climbing, edging towards territory few would have predicted a year ago.

In this week’s Market Focus Weekly, a podcast from The Business Times, Emily Liu sits down with Geoff Howie, market strategist at the Singapore Exchange, to connect the dots. What does a steady Fed really signal when Chair Jerome Powell’s term is nearing its end? Is the dollar’s weakness a blip or something more structural? And why is Singapore’s blue-chip index quietly outpacing expectations while parts of the region wobble?

Why listen

Fed at a crossroads What “data dependent” really means now and who could shape US policy next.

Dollar and yen drama How rumours of intervention moved markets and why Asian currencies rallied.

Gold at US$5,600 Hedge, habit or overcrowded trade as inflows keep building.

STI’s strong start What is powering Singapore’s gains and why February earnings could matter.

Howie does not deal in hot takes. He walks through the mechanics, from free float debates in Indonesia to bank earnings at home, and explains how global cross-currents filter into local portfolios. If you are wondering whether to chase gold, brace for currency swings or lean into Singapore equities, this episode offers a calm perspective of a noisy week. Listen now.

---

DECODING ASIA

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)

With Geoff Howie, market strategist, SGX

Edited by: Chai Pei Chieh & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

