Investing discipline in the age of algorithms

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere in markets right now. From trade signals to instant research summaries, retail investors are being told they can crunch more data, move faster and perhaps even trade smarter than ever before. It sounds like a silver bullet. But is it?

In Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, host Howie Lim sits down with Philip Waters, head of Asia-Pacific and emerging markets at OANDA, to separate promise from hype. If AI removes barriers to entry and democratises knowledge, what stubbornly human weaknesses still trip investors up? And if everyone is using the same tools, does the edge simply vanish?

Why listen

AI is not a silver bullet It can process data at hyperspeed, but it cannot fix impatience, overconfidence or poor risk limits.

Consultant, not boss Used well, AI sharpens analysis and learning. Used blindly, it amplifies FOMO and meddling.

Your 2026 checklist Define risk. Set hard controls. Stay adaptable. Let AI assist but keep your hands on the wheel.

The conversation moves beyond retail hype to market structure, volatility and the possibility of sharper mean reversions in an AI-amplified environment.

For 2026, Waters lays out a practical checklist because technology is evolving quickly and investors must adapt or risk making mistakes they might not be able to afford.

If you are using AI to invest, or thinking about it, this episode of Money Hacks is less about chasing speed and more about protecting capital in an age of algorithms. Listen Now.

