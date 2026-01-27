Is it better investing in commercial property instead of residential property?

Residential headlines are still grabbing the spotlight with new condo launches continuing to pull in keen buyers even as prices have outpaced income growth. Yet beneath the buzz, questions linger. Is the private housing market due for a correction, or simply settling into a new normal where smaller units and tighter layouts are the trade-off for prime addresses?

In this episode of PropertyBT, a podcast of BT Correspondents, host Leslie Yee sits down with Desmond Sim, group chief executive of Realion Group, to unpack whether cautious optimism is justified in 2026.

The thing is, homes are only one part of the story. Office vacancies have tightened, especially in Grade A buildings, as companies pursue sustainability credentials and talent appeal. Retail, meanwhile, is grappling with strong Singapore dollar spending abroad, e-commerce pressure and higher operating costs. In this context, what is signal and what is sentiment across Singapore’s commercial property landscape for investors?

Why listen

Housing reality check Why a sharp correction is unlikely and what “stabilisation” really means.

CBD versus decentralised How office address still shapes talent, prestige and rents.

Retail under pressure What landlords and tenants must get right to survive.

Investor’s dilemma Condo, strata office or retail: how to choose when yields and risks differ.

Whether you are an owner-occupier, a landlord or simply watching the market, this conversation offers a grounded look at where Singapore property may be headed next. Listen now.

