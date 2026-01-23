Japan’s election, Greenland’s takeover and Asia’s market resilience
Emily Liu
- With a snap election coming up on February 8, Japanese long-range bond yields shot up more than 25 basis points this week. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Global markets navigated another volatile week, with snap elections in Japan rattling government bonds and fresh geopolitical threats from Washington briefly unsettling investors. Yet once again, markets recovered quickly. In this episode of Market Focus Weekly, host Emily Liu speaks with Pete Tan, portfolio manager at PhillipCapital, about how investors are pricing political risk in an era of constant uncertainty. The discussion spans Japan’s bond sell-off, resilient Asian equities, and why markets increasingly shrug off geopolitical shocks.
Why listen
- Japan’s political wildcard What’s at stake in Japan’s snap elections, and why rising debt and fiscal stimulus are pushing long-dated bond yields higher.
- Bond volatility and opportunity Why Japanese government bonds (JBGs) are suddenly attracting investor interest — and what Singapore investors should watch as JGBs begin trading on SGX.
- Markets vs geopolitics Why the latest US-Greenland tariff threats barely rattled markets, and how investors are learning to trade political U-turns.
- Asia’s equity resilience Why Asian stock markets are rallying even as regional currencies weaken against the US dollar.
- China’s AI momentum Is the surge in Chinese tech and AI-related stocks a short-term trade, or part of a deeper structural shift?
Subscribe and listen to more episodes of Market Focus Weekly from The Business Times. Feedback and questions can be sent to btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.
---
Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)
With Pete Tan, portfolio manager, PhillipCapital
Navigate Asia in
a new global order
Get the insights delivered to your inbox.
Edited by: Chai Pei Chieh & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Emily Liu & Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Market Focus Weekly podcasts every Friday:
Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus
Amazon: bt.sg/mfam
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap
Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp
YouTube Music: bt.sg/mfyt
Website: bt.sg/mktfocus
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Correspondents: bt.sg/btcobt
BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.