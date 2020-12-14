BT Mark To Market: Dividend-yielding stocks and Reits (Ep 2)

12:14 min

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about the topic of investing in dividend-yielding stocks and real estate investment trusts (Reits). He will explore why high dividend stocks are so popular in Singapore and offer his perspective on how to invest in Reits.

1. Analysing the total return from Singapore stocks, and why Singapore investors love dividends (1:40)

2. Why understanding what companies do with their retained earnings is key for dividend investors (3:45)

3. Why is Singtel losing its status as a reliable dividend-paying stock? (5:07)

4. Where should dividend-oriented investors look for opportunity in the market? (7:20)

5. A simple perspective on how investors should approach investing in Reits (9:08)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.