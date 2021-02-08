You are here
BT Mark To Market: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors (Ep 4)
13:26 min
Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this fourth episode, he explains how a group of retail investors - who use a Reddit group called WallStreetBets - effectively organised a short squeeze on a US-listed stock called GameStop that drove it through the roof, and resulted in a couple of hedge funds suffering billions of dollars in losses.
1. What and who are these retail investors? Are they simply representing "dumb money" in the market? (2:18)
Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
2. Retail investors in Singapore: What did they buy in 2020? (3:20)
3. Why the GameStop short squeeze is a warning to market players and regulators that they need to adapt and adjust the way they operate (7:35)
4. Are retail investors really doing any harm when they wilfully try to boost the market price of stocks they own? (10:12)
Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us on:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp
Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E
Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes