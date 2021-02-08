BT Mark To Market: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors (Ep 4)

13:26 min

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this fourth episode, he explains how a group of retail investors - who use a Reddit group called WallStreetBets - effectively organised a short squeeze on a US-listed stock called GameStop that drove it through the roof, and resulted in a couple of hedge funds suffering billions of dollars in losses.

1. What and who are these retail investors? Are they simply representing "dumb money" in the market? (2:18)

2. Retail investors in Singapore: What did they buy in 2020? (3:20)

3. Why the GameStop short squeeze is a warning to market players and regulators that they need to adapt and adjust the way they operate (7:35)

4. Are retail investors really doing any harm when they wilfully try to boost the market price of stocks they own? (10:12)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

