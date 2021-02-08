 BT Mark To Market: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors (Ep 4), Mark to Market - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Podcasts > Mark to Market

BT Mark To Market: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors (Ep 4)

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 6:00 PM

ben paul.jpg

13:26 min

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this fourth episode, he explains how a group of retail investors - who use a Reddit group called WallStreetBets - effectively organised a short squeeze on a US-listed stock called GameStop that drove it through the roof, and resulted in a couple of hedge funds suffering billions of dollars in losses.

1. What and who are these retail investors? Are they simply representing "dumb money" in the market? (2:18)

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

2. Retail investors in Singapore: What did they buy in 2020? (3:20)

3. Why the GameStop short squeeze is a warning to market players and regulators that they need to adapt and adjust the way they operate (7:35)

4. Are retail investors really doing any harm when they wilfully try to boost the market price of stocks they own? (10:12)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 05:56 PM
Life & Culture

11 steps to impress your boss and thrive in your job

Managing your relationship with your bosses can be as important as tackling your task list. Tuning in to their...

Feb 8, 2021 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains, STI up 0.84%

SINGAPORE stocks tracked last Friday's Wall Street gains on expectations for a US stimulus package.

Feb 8, 2021 05:34 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's exports rose in January for the seventh consecutive month, with the unexpectedly strong pace...

Feb 8, 2021 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.30...

Feb 8, 2021 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to see Lunar New Year spending slump after Covid-19 outbreak

[BANGKOK] Thailand's consumer spending over the Lunar New Year could drop by more than a fifth to 44.9 billion baht...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Livingstone Health opens above post-consolidation price

Pump prices rebound to pre-circuit breaker levels

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

China's US$160b livestreaming app for 'ordinary people'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for