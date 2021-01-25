You are here

Home > Podcasts > Mark to Market

BT Mark To Market: Opportunities and risks for stock investors in 2021 (Ep 3)

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:00 PM

ben paul.jpg

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this third episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul provides his outlook for the markets in 2021, offers some perspective on why the STI has been outpacing the S&P 500, and delves into recent developments at an STI stock that has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. Why tech-oriented growth stocks led the recovery last year (2:40)

2. Synchronous global recovery lifting stocks hammered by Covid-19 (3:52)

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

3. Tolerating inflation for too long could be a policy risk (5:47)

4. Beware STI stocks suffering structurally weak profitability (6:37)  

5. Board-level focus on unlocking value key despite recovery tailwind (8:27)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google podcasts: https://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust's DPU up 1% in Q3

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's (MLT) distribution per unit rose 1 per cent to 2.065 Singapore cents for its third...

Jan 25, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 25, 2021 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit H2 DPU rises 4.6% to 2.93 Singapore cents

KEPPEL real estate investment trust (Reit) reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.93 Singapore cents for the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:06 PM
Transport

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Monday warned of a cut in its passenger capacity by about 60...

Jan 25, 2021 06:01 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks slip on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Monday, extending last week's decline to finish at 2,973....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for