BT Mark To Market: Opportunities and risks for stock investors in 2021 (Ep 3)

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this third episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul provides his outlook for the markets in 2021, offers some perspective on why the STI has been outpacing the S&P 500, and delves into recent developments at an STI stock that has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. Why tech-oriented growth stocks led the recovery last year (2:40)

2. Synchronous global recovery lifting stocks hammered by Covid-19 (3:52)

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

3. Tolerating inflation for too long could be a policy risk (5:47)

4. Beware STI stocks suffering structurally weak profitability (6:37)

5. Board-level focus on unlocking value key despite recovery tailwind (8:27)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google podcasts: https://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.