BT Mark To Market: Opportunities and risks for stock investors in 2021 (Ep 3)
Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this third episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul provides his outlook for the markets in 2021, offers some perspective on why the STI has been outpacing the S&P 500, and delves into recent developments at an STI stock that has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
1. Why tech-oriented growth stocks led the recovery last year (2:40)
2. Synchronous global recovery lifting stocks hammered by Covid-19 (3:52)
3. Tolerating inflation for too long could be a policy risk (5:47)
4. Beware STI stocks suffering structurally weak profitability (6:37)
5. Board-level focus on unlocking value key despite recovery tailwind (8:27)
Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
