Market Focus Daily: Friday, March 15, 2024 (Ep 23)

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 5:46 pm
Market updates for Friday.
PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Market Focus

Markets slump after US inflation beats expectations; Hong Kong stocks fall after China’s central bank keeps rate unchanged; Japan’s companies agree to biggest wage hike in 33 years, Bank of Japan likely to end negative interest rate policy next week; No Signboard resumes trading, shares drop up to 90%.

Synopsis: Market Focus Daily is a closing bell roundup by The Business Times that looks at the day’s market movements and news from Singapore and the region.

Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced and edited by: Lee Kim Siang & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

SEE ALSO

Follow BT Market Focus and rate us on:

Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus

Apple: bt.sg/mfap

Google: bt.sg/mfgo

Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp

Website: bt.sg/mktfocus

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

PropertyBT at: bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM

BT Branded Podcasts: bt.sg/btbrpod

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Straits Times Index

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Podcasts

Market Focus Daily: Thursday, March 14, 2024 (Ep 22)

Market Focus Daily: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 (Ep 21)

BT Mark to Market: Behind the minority-investor movement at Great Eastern (Ep 41)

Market Focus Daily: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (Ep 20)

Market Focus Daily: Monday, March 11, 2024 (Ep 19)

Market Focus Daily: Friday, March 8, 2024 (Ep 18)

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article