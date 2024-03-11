Market Focus Daily: Monday, March 11, 2024 (Ep 19)

Stocks in Japan, Australia and Singapore retreat after up tick in US unemployment; Japfa shares jump after report of potential privatisation deal.
Synopsis: Market Focus Daily is a closing bell roundup by The Business Times that looks at the day’s market movements and news from Singapore and the region.
Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced and edited by: Lee Kim Siang & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Market Focus Daily and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap
Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/mfgo
Website: bt.sg/mktfocus
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: bt.sg/btpropertybt
PropertyBT at: bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Podcasts at: bt.sg/podcasts
BT Branded Podcasts at: bt.sg/brpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson