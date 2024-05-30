Market Focus Daily: Thursday, May 30, 2024 (Ep 71)
Asian markets track Wall Street’s decline; Google is investing US$2 billion in Malaysia; Sats shares up 6.8% on heavy trading after H2 earnings surge.
Synopsis: Market Focus Daily is a closing bell roundup by The Business Times that looks at the day’s market movements and news from Singapore and the region.
Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced and edited by: Lee Kim Siang & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
—
Follow BT Market Focus and rate us on:
Channel: bt.sg/btmktfocus
Amazon: bt.sg/mfam
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/mfap
Spotify: bt.sg/mfsp
YouTube Music: bt.sg/mfyt
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/mfgo
Website: bt.sg/mktfocus
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market at: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Money Hacks at: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
PropertyBT at: bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts: bt.sg/btbrpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Podcasts
Market Focus Daily: Thursday, May 30, 2024 (Ep 71)
Market Focus Daily: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 (Ep 70)
Market Focus Daily: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 (Ep 69)
Market Focus Daily: Monday, May 27, 2024 (Ep 68)
Market Focus Daily: Friday, May 24, 2024 (Ep 67)
WealthBT: Family offices: More than a badge of prestige (Ep 38)