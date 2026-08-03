Market noise vs real signal: are you investing or just guessing?

Most investors spend enormous energy deciding where to put their money. Almost none of that energy goes into deciding when to review it, when to hold firm and when the original thesis has quietly broken down. That gap between building a portfolio and managing one is where wealth quietly erodes, often not through bad decisions but through no decision at all.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast from The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Ritesh Ganeriwal, head of investment advisory at Syfe, and Kenneth Chan, associate financial planner at PhillipCapital, about the discipline of the portfolio check-in, what genuine red flags look like and why doing nothing can be either the wisest or most dangerous thing an investor does.

Why listen

The three changes that should make you rethink your entire strategy A shift in your goal, your risk appetite or the underlying facts behind an investment. Ganeriwal explains why a market correction is not automatically on that list and what actually is.

Why your portfolio has a check-by date and what that review should look like Ganeriwal lays out a three-level framework from a quarterly half-hour health check to an immediate review triggered by major life events, and explains why each serves a different purpose.

Why doing nothing can be a conscious and correct decision The distinction between active patience and passive neglect is one of the most practically useful ideas in this episode.

How to tell when your original investment thesis is broken Ganeriwal uses the AI capex story to illustrate why a falling share price should prompt an investigation, not deliver the verdict.

Fear and greed are real. Having a framework is what keeps them from making your decisions for you. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Ritesh Ganeriwal, head of investment advisory at Syfe and Kenneth Chan, associate financial planner at PhillipCapital

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

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