Markets rise through shutdown fog but will it last?

A congressional impasse has resulted in what is now the longest-ever US government shutdown. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

The US government may be shut, but markets aren’t. Private-sector data is holding up, the Supreme Court’s tariff review could shift trade flows, AI stocks are still rewriting the rulebook, and Singapore’s banks just posted their latest earnings. A lot is moving and not always in sync.

In this week’s Market Focus Weekly from The Business Times, host Howie Lim speaks with Cheng Chye Hsern, head of investment at Providend, about what’s driving sentiment and what investors should really be watching.

Why listen

US shutdown, steady data: Private indicators are keeping markets afloat, but what happens when official data returns?

Tariffs in question: A Supreme Court challenge to Trump-era tariffs could reshape inflation and Asian export flows.

AI mania tested: Are today’s tech giants funding a genuine productivity revolution or inflating another bubble?

Banks under the microscope: Singapore’s big three reported mixed results. Cheng unpacks what that signals for 2026’s rate cycle.

For investors trying to make sense of optimism in a world full of red flags, this episode brings perspective, not noise. Listen now.

---

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Cheng Chye Hsern, head of investment, Providend

Edited by: Chai Pei Chieh & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

