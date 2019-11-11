Money Hacks podcast: Credit cards for millennials (Ep 58)

Money Hacks Ep 58: Credit cards for millennials

9:54 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode focuses on credit cards for millennials specifically. We speak with Natalia Goh, head of credit cards and personal loans at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore.

She tackles our questions:

1. What would a millennial need from a credit card? (0:27)

2. Besides air miles, is cashback also another criteria millennials look at? (2:20)

3. How many credit cards do millennials typically hold? (3:55)

4. What should millennials look at when choosing a credit card? (4:51)

5. Should millennials be looking at pairing a bank account with a credit card to maximise benefits? (8:01)

Produced by: Chris Lim & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

