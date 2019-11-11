You are here

Home > Podcasts

Money Hacks podcast: Credit cards for millennials (Ep 58)

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Ep 58 -Natalia Goh, Stanchart.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 58: Credit cards for millennials 

9:54 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This episode focuses on credit cards for millennials specifically. We speak with Natalia Goh, head of credit cards and personal loans at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: What growing climate activism means for businesses

She tackles our questions:

1. What would a millennial need from a credit card? (0:27)

2. Besides air miles, is cashback also another criteria millennials look at? (2:20)

3. How many credit cards do millennials typically hold? (3:55)

4. What should millennials look at when choosing a credit card? (4:51)

5. Should millennials be looking at pairing a bank account with a credit card to maximise benefits? (8:01)

Produced by: Chris Lim & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXe 
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd 
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwDa 
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at the 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: 

https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Watch a video of podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 05:54 PM
Consumer

Patek Philippe watch sells for US$31m in record auction

[GENEVA] A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for US$31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a...

Nov 11, 2019 05:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

Singapore Medical Group's net profit stayed flat for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the healthcare provider...

Nov 11, 2019 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

DENNIS Tan who oversees OCBC Bank's consumer financial services Singapore is leaving the bank.

Nov 11, 2019 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.58...

Nov 11, 2019 05:13 PM
Real Estate

Where the packages go

[NEW YORK] Package deliveries are overtaking New York City and the way many residential buildings have responded to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly