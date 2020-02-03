You are here

Money Hacks podcast: Demystifying managed portfolios (Ep 64)

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep 64: Demystifying managed portfolios

9:42 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, we take a look at managed portfolios: what exactly are they and how are they managed? We have Christophe Marciano, head of discretionary portfolio management, DBS Bank to tell us more about DBS Bank's digi portfolio solutions.

Money FM podcast: Reinventing the retail experience

1. What is a managed portfolio? (0:25)

2. What is the process like? (3:12)

3. What are the pros and cons of DBS Bank's global and Asian digi portfolio products? (4:27)

4. Which ETFs are available in these portfolios? (6:41)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

