Money Hacks podcast: Getting the most out of cashback/rewards cards (Ep 61)

Money Hacks Ep 61: Getting the most out of cashback/rewards cards
Most Singaporeans have either a cashback or rewards points credit card, some even have both; but are we getting the most out of them? We speak with Mark Cheng, media sales lead at financial comparison site MoneySmart.sg, who shares his insights with us:
1. What are some of the basic things you need to consider? (0:31)
2. Things to take note of when redeeming air miles/points (5:07)
3. What if my spending is not consistent enough to maximise the benefits? (6:19)
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
