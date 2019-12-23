You are here

Money Hacks podcast: Getting the most out of cashback/rewards cards (Ep 61)

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks co-host Chris Lim (left) speaks with Mark Cheng, media sales lead at financial comparison site MoneySmart.sg, on how to get the most out of your credit cards

Money Hacks Ep 61: Getting the most out of cashback/rewards cards

10:03 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

Most Singaporeans have either a cashback or rewards points credit card, some even have both; but are we getting the most out of them? We speak with Mark Cheng, media sales lead at financial comparison site MoneySmart.sg, who shares his insights with us:

1. What are some of the basic things you need to consider? (0:31)

2. Things to take note of when redeeming air miles/points (5:07)

3. What if my spending is not consistent enough to maximise the benefits? (6:19)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

