You are here
Money Hacks podcast: What is a robo-advisory? (Ep 62)
Money Hacks Ep 62: What is a robo-advisory?
10:14 min
Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.
Robo-advisers are becoming more common in Singapore, but just what is a robo-advisory and how is it different from traditional investing methods?
We speak with Evy Wee, head of financial planning & personal investing at DBS, who explains the basics:
1. What is a robo-advisory? (0:24)
2. Are robo-advisers easier for people who are starting their investing journey? (1:16)
3. What kind of fees are involved? (4:20)
4. Equities vs ETF portfolios: what are the basic considerations? (7:57)
Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGd
Playlist: http://bt.sg/btpodcasts
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T
Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ