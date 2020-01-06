You are here

Money Hacks podcast: What is a robo-advisory? (Ep 62)

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep 62 - Evy Wee, Head of Financial Planning and Personal Investing, DBS.jpg
Money Hacks co-host Chris Lim speaks with Evy Wee, head of financial planning & personal investing at DBS, who explains the basics of robo-advisories

Money Hacks Ep 62: What is a robo-advisory?

10:14 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

Robo-advisers are becoming more common in Singapore, but just what is a robo-advisory and how is it different from traditional investing methods?

We speak with Evy Wee, head of financial planning & personal investing at DBS, who explains the basics:

1. What is a robo-advisory? (0:24)

2. Are robo-advisers easier for people who are starting their investing journey? (1:16)

3. What kind of fees are involved? (4:20)

4. Equities vs ETF portfolios: what are the basic considerations? (7:57)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

