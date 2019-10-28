You are here

Money Hacks podcast: What's the difference between credit card fraud and disputes? (Ep 57)

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 6:00 AM

Money Hacks Ep 57: What's the difference between credit card fraud and disputes?

10:02 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode focuses on credit card fraud and disputes. We speak with Natalia Goh, head of credit cards and personal loans at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore who tells us what the differences are. 

She tackles our questions:

1. Is there a difference between a credit card dispute and credit card fraud? (0:37)

2. How many months' worth of receipts should you keep? (2:41)

3. What are the steps you can take to protect yourself against fraud? (5:03)

4. What are the different channels banks use to send alerts to customers? (7:11)

 

Produced by: Chris Lim & Lee Kim Siang

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

