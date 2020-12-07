You are here

Home > Podcasts > Money Hacks

BT Money Hacks: Common financial mistakes of the sandwich generation (Ep 85)

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Ep 85 - Daniel Lum, Director of Product & Marketing, Aviva.jpg

12:00 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at how to fix the top financial planning mistakes made by the sandwich generation, typically Gen X-ers and millennials in their 30s and 40s, and who are responsible not only for bringing up their children, but also caring for ageing parents.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Aviva’s product and marketing director Daniel Lum as they discuss the following:

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

1. What are the top two financial mistakes being made by the current sandwich generation (2:30) 

2. Why people do not take enough risk beyond fixed deposits and bank accounts (4:45)

3. Step-by-step plan to fix these financial mistakes (5:55)

4. How to help your parents with their medical cover, and assess funds that deliver income rather than long-term growth (7:13)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to BT Money Hacks Podcast series for our new episodes fortnightly on Mondays and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP

Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close mostly flat on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed mostly flat on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1....

Dec 7, 2020 05:50 PM
Government & Economy

Philip Jeyaretnam appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court

THE President has appointed Philip Jeyaretnam as a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court on the advice of the...

Dec 7, 2020 05:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

[TOKYO] A surge in automotive demand is making it attractive for Nippon Steel Corp to restart facilities it shut...

Dec 7, 2020 05:22 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares slip on worries over US-China relations

[LONDON] European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some...

Dec 7, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

[LONDON] The pound tumbled more than one percent against the dollar Monday, as Britain's Sun newspaper said Prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

JPMorgan hires UBS banker for Asia equity capital markets role: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for