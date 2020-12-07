BT Money Hacks: Common financial mistakes of the sandwich generation (Ep 85)

12:00 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at how to fix the top financial planning mistakes made by the sandwich generation, typically Gen X-ers and millennials in their 30s and 40s, and who are responsible not only for bringing up their children, but also caring for ageing parents.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Aviva’s product and marketing director Daniel Lum as they discuss the following:

1. What are the top two financial mistakes being made by the current sandwich generation (2:30)

2. Why people do not take enough risk beyond fixed deposits and bank accounts (4:45)

3. Step-by-step plan to fix these financial mistakes (5:55)

4. How to help your parents with their medical cover, and assess funds that deliver income rather than long-term growth (7:13)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

