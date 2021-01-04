You are here

BT Money Hacks: New digital banking opportunities for consumers and SMEs (Ep 87)

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:00 PM

10:58 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode we look at how Singaporean consumers, as well as SMEs and micro enterprises, can benefit from digital banking services.  

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Hari Sivan, chief executive and founder of SOCASH, a fintech that allows cash withdrawals from shops instead of ATMs. They discuss the following:

1. What is digital banking? (0:45)

2. How digital banking helps the average consumer when it comes to more choices, as well as lower and transparent costs (1:30)

3. Steps a Singaporean consumer can take to benefit from digital banking services in 2021 and beyond (4:03)

4. Steps small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or micro enterprises can take, to benefit from, and prepare for, digital banking services in 2021 and beyond (6:33)

    Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

    Edited by: Adam Azlee

    Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

    Stay up to date with The Business Times for