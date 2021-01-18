You are here

BT Money Hacks: Protecting your digital financial assets (Ep 88)

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 6:00 PM

Ep 88 - Michael Shaulov, Fireblocks CEO.jpg

11:43 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode we look at how you can make the most out of your digital assets while making sure they stay safe and sound.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of digital asset platform Fireblocks. They discuss the following:

1. What are the advantages and disadvantages of dealing with digital financial assets? (0:34)

2. 'Basic' digital transfer mistakes can end up catastrophic (3:20)

3. What to do before approaching digital transactions (5:53)

4. Three technical steps for making digital transactions (9:01)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

