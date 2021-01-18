BT Money Hacks: Protecting your digital financial assets (Ep 88)

11:43 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode we look at how you can make the most out of your digital assets while making sure they stay safe and sound.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of digital asset platform Fireblocks. They discuss the following:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

1. What are the advantages and disadvantages of dealing with digital financial assets? (0:34)

2. 'Basic' digital transfer mistakes can end up catastrophic (3:20)

3. What to do before approaching digital transactions (5:53)

4. Three technical steps for making digital transactions (9:01)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to BT Money Hacks Podcast series for our new episodes fortnightly on Mondays and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP

Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.