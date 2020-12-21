BT Money Hacks: Reasons to avoid investment-linked insurance policies (Ep 86)

10:53 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode we look at why you might want to avoid an investment-linked insurance policy, or ILP for short.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Christopher Tan, chief executive of Providend - a financial advisory firm - as they discuss the following:

1. What is an ILP? Understand mortality charges too (0:36)

2. Where does an ILP fit in a person's portfolio, and why shouldn’t someone buy an ILP? (1:34)

3. As you get older, especially from the age of 50, more of your premium goes into paying the mortality charge instead of investments (4:42)

4. If ILPs aren’t the answer for many financial goals, what is a step-by-step approach towards both insurance and investment (7:35)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.