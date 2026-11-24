Most Singaporeans grow up expecting to own a home one day. For many students and professionals who have just landed here, the last thing they want is a long lease and a landlord who says no to cooking. Co-living has stepped into that gap, and operators are now a visible part of the city’s housing mix.

In this episode of PropertyBT, part of the BT Correspondents family of podcasts, Leslie Yee speaks with Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and chief executive of Coliwoo Holdings, a Singapore-listed co-living operator. They look at who is signing up, how the model works, and whether it is built to last.

Why listen

More than a room What do you actually get, and how does it compare with renting from a landlord? Lim explains, and says why the final bill may be closer than you would expect.

Who moves in Lim describes a tenant mix that has widened since 2019, and how some members have stayed on as their lives changed.

Finding the right building Lim outlines how Coliwoo sources properties, and tells the story of one old state building that held a pleasant surprise.

Is it lucrative? Yee puts the question to him directly. His answer is more measured than a pitch might suggest, and he explains where he sees the real return.

Along the way, Lim says anyone can sublet a room, and explains why he does not think that makes them a co-living operator. He also looks at how pets, fitness and AI are changing what tenants expect from a home. It is a grounded look at whether co-living is a fad or a fixture in Singapore’s housing mix. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and CEO of Coliwoo Holdings

Edited by: Nicole Teo & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Leslie Yee, Nicole Teo & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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