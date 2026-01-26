More than romance: The conversation that outlasts Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has a way of nudging couples towards candles, and romantic gestures. But once the flowers wilt and the dinner bill is paid, another question tends to linger quietly in the background: are you actually financially compatible? Not just can you split dinner, but do you see risk the same way, plan for the future the same way, and react calmly when markets wobble and money gets uncomfortable.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, host Howie Lim shifts the focus from romance to something far more durable. Joined by Jeremy Tan, CEO of Tiger Fund Management, the conversation explores how couples can test financial compatibility long before joint accounts, mortgages or major commitments enter the picture. From mismatched risk appetites to the quiet damage caused by avoiding money conversations altogether, Tan shares why many relationships unravel not because of love, but because expectations around money were never aligned in the first place.

Why listen

Before the joint account Why financial compatibility matters earlier than most couples think.

Red flags people ignore The warning signs that tend to show up quietly, then explode later.

Risk tolerance reality check Why equities and market drawdowns reveal more than any spreadsheet.

The test balloon idea How to raise money conversations without turning date night into an interrogation.

Money is emotional, personal and very often awkward. But it is also one of the longest-running negotiations any couple will ever have. This episode does not offer formulas or perfect answers. Instead, it offers something more useful: a way to talk honestly about money without turning it into a fight. If you have ever wondered whether love alone is enough to survive market swings and long-term goals, this is a conversation worth hearing. Listen now.

