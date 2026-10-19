The Business Times
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Navigating retirement planning: Why cash is your riskiest asset
Howie Lim

Navigating retirement planning: Why cash is your riskiest asset

Drowning in data, starving for retirement confidence. Endowus group CIO Samuel Lee cuts through the noise on cash, risk, and why starting beats waiting.

Listen.16:56

Claressa Monteiro

Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 05:00 AM

Many Singaporeans have more financial tools and information than ever, yet few feel ready for retirement. Those aged 35 to 44 are the most unsure, caught between pressing bills today and a goal that feels far away. With Singapore set to become a super-aged society, the cost of putting off decisions is rising.

In this episode of Money Hacks, a podcast by The Business Times, Howie Lim speaks with Samuel Rhee, co-founder, chairman and group chief investment officer (CIO) of Endowus. They discuss why so many people stay stuck in planning mode, and how to move from research to action.

Why listen

  • Why the problem is not what you invest in  Rhee says people search for the best product when they should start with why they are investing. Once the goal is clear, the amount to save and the level of risk to take follow.
  • Why cash can be the riskiest choice  For long-term planners, Rhee argues, inflation quietly eats away at savings kept in cash. He suggests stepping up gradually, from money market funds to short-duration bond funds.
  • Retirement is an income stream, not a lump sum  With many Singaporeans likely to live into their 80s or 90s, Rhee explains why the target is monthly income. He also covers how CPF Life, the coming CPF lifecycle investment scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme fit in.
  • Why waiting for certainty costs you  Time in the market matters more than the amount invested. Rhee says compounding rewards those who start early, even with a small sum.
  • Three metrics worth tracking  Rhee names his three: how much you save, your asset mix, and the fees you pay. He explains why a 1 per cent fee difference compounds painfully over 30 years.

If your own financial plan is still in draft mode, this conversation offers a way to begin. Listen now.

Discover more episodes at bt.sg/podcasts. Got feedback? Email us at btpodcasts@sph.com.sg.

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Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Samuel Rhee, co-founder, chairman, group CIO, Endowus

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

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Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

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ABOUT THE PODCAST

Money Hacks
Money Hacks

Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.

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